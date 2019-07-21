Body of man found hanging in Noida’s Sec 54 green belt

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the green belt of Noida’s Sector 54 on Saturday morning. The police brought it down and sent it for an autopsy.

The body in the green belt was brought to the attention of the police by passersby who saw it hanging from a pipal tree.

“We came to know about the incident in the morning after which a team was rushed to the spot. The body was brought down and sent for an autopsy. We are working on identifying the man who appears to be in his late twenties,” Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

Police said there are no external injury marks on the body and it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause will be ascertained after the autopsy, police said.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 03:57 IST