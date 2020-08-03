Call centre owner nabbed for routing international calls illegally

noida

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:47 IST

The Noida police on Monday arrested the owner of a call centre in Sector 2 for allegedly routing international calls illegally. The police said the 30-year-old suspect had bypassed international subscriber dialling (ISD) licences and the illegal operations at the call centre were causing revenue losses to the department of telecommunications(DoT).

The suspect was identified as Sumit Kumar Bisdah, a native of Banda who was living in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

According to Noida police, DoT officials had given inputs to the Sector 20 police alleging an illegal telecom setup was being operated by the suspect from Sector 2. “The suspect was using a false gateway to route international voice calls to mobile phones directly bypassing ISD licences, thus leading to major revenue losses to the DoT, as he made profits himself. These licenses are issued after following several compliance and the fees can go up to crores,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The additional DCP added that the suspects was placing calls through voice over internet protocol (VOIP), and these are harder to trace and in turn can become a major national security threat as the callers can’t be identified at all. The call centre was also using more calling channels than they were authorized to, and there were several lapses in their licensing documents, the police said.

A raid was conducted at the call centre in a joint operation of the DoT and Noida police on Monday afternoon following which the suspect was arrested. “The employees were unaware the call centre operations were running illegally. So far, role of any other accomplices has not come to the fore, but a probe in the matter is underway and it appears that a huge network was involved,” said Singh.

Police officers said the suspect had previously worked with a national telecom service provider and was familiar with the technical know-how of international calling processes. He was also planning to set another unit in Sector 8.

The suspect was booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885. Multiple laptops, phones, session initiation protocol (SIP) servers and trunks, routers and other electronics were recovered from the spot.

Police officers said they are verifying the total revenue losses that might have been incurred in the seven months for which the illegal operation had been going on.