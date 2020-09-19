Containment zone numbers up -- GB Nagar has 382

noida

The UP government has issued a revised list of containment zones on Thursday. Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 382 containment zones – 365 in category 1 where one case was reported, and 17 in category 2.

Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, said: “Every day we conduct about 3500 tests in the district and the case fatalities is only 0.4%.” Gautam Budh Nagar has conducted over 200,000 tests so far. The district magistrate said that the administration and health department is trying to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of patients. He appealed to recovered people to donate plasma and save lives of others.

In containment zones, the district health department identifies the contacts of confirmed and suspect cases and monitor them daily. They also create awareness among community about disease prevention, home quarantine, common signs and symptoms and need for reporting suspect cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued a detailed guideline for containment zone management. As per the guideline, the health department should create awareness in the community. It asks the health department to monitor the containment zones and encourage people to follow frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes, self monitoring of health and reporting to the health workers about persons in their vicinity having cough, fever, breathing difficulty.