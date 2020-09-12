Covid-19 cases cross the 10,000-mark in GB Nagar, 1,000 reported in just 4 days

noida

In the worst ever wave of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar district so far, the overall cases took just four days to rise from 9,000 and breach the 10,000-mark on Saturday.

According to official figures, with 198 new positive cases on Saturday, GB Nagar’s overall tally is now 10,006. On September 8, the district had just crossed the 9,000-mark.

District magistrate Suhas LY said despite the sudden surge in cases, his administration is ready to tackle the situation. “Our hospitals (L1, L2 and L3) have enough beds and ventilators to take care of patients. The ditrict’s case fatality rate (CFR) is only 0.47%, which is much better than the national CFR of 1.69% and the state CFR of 1.42%. The lowest CFR among the districts in Uttar Pradesh having over 4,000 cases, clearly indicates that GB Nagar’s sampling rate and recovery rate are going upward. Since all economic activities are open now, our role is to implement strict containment rules and reduce the CFR,” he said.

The DM further said the administration has ramped up testing and started effective monitoring of patients under home isolation. “We are also ensuring early hospitalisation of critical patients and efficient infection control by comprehensive contact tracing and surveillance,” Suhas said.

The state government, on the other hand, has asked all districts to hold ‘Complete Solution Day’ on every first and third Tuesdays of the month. “We will create awareness among the people about the use of masks and sanitizers, besides asking them to follow social distancing norms at all times,” he said.

The district administration has come out with a fresh list of 405 containment zones, including 384 in Category-1 (where there is only one case) and other 21 in Category-2 (more than one case).

Under Category-1, a containment zone in an urban area will cover all houses within a 250-metre radius of the patient or the entire mohalla (floor, in case the patient resides in a society). In Category-2, there will be an added 250-metre buffer zone (tower and common facilities, in case of a society).

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said as per the instructions given by the state health department, several measures are being taken to increase surveillance and minimise the fatality rate.

“While reviewing the Covid-19 scenario in the district on Friday, state health minister also asked us to conduct at least 5,000 tests a day. Our team of doctors and paramedics are already on the job. It is obvious that when testing increases, so will the cases,” he said.

It may be noted that in March and April, 38 and 100 cases were reported in the district, respectively. In May, 315 cases were recorded and 1,759 in June. It surged to 2,794 in July and 2,864 in August. But the 12 days of September have already seen 2,261 cases.