COVID patient molested: Private hospital in Noida sent show cause notice

noida

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:18 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration issued a show cause notice against a Jayepee Hospital in sector 128 after a doctor there allegedly molested a 20-year-old Covid-19 patient on July 27. The doctor was also recovering from Covid-19 there at the time.

The hospital said it was co-operating with the police.

The woman was scheduled to be discharged when another patient, the doctor, was also moved into her room. The second patient had been working at the hospital as a part-time consultant. According to the woman’s complaint, he molested her on the pretext of informing her about post-discharge care.

A probe had been ordered in the matter after a case of molestation (section 354 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at the Expressway police station on July 27. Once the doctor recovered, Noida police arrested him.

Officials of the Noida health department, who are leading the investigation committee, have now sent a show cause notice to the hospital on September 3 after the family approached the administration for action in the matter on July 28.

“Why and under what circumstances and on whose authority were a male and female patient kept in one room. Provide a specific name,” said the notice that was sent to the hospital.

It also questioned the hospital whether they had taken any action against the nodal officer in charge of bed availability and provide details, if any.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr. Deepak Ohri did not respond to calls from HT for comment.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the hospital said that they have responded to the notice that was sent by the administration. “We are co-operating with the investigation and have already provided the necessary answers to the CMO office,” said the spokesperson.