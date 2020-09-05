Death of Noida student: Cops trace the route victim took in his SUV

noida

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:06 IST

A day after a 24-year-old student succumbed to injuries he had suffered during an alleged carjacking incident on Wednesday night, the police on Saturday said that they have traced the route the victim took after leaving home in his SUV.

The student, Akshay Kalra, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 62 on Friday night, two days after he was critically wounded by unknown assailants for resisting the alleged car robbery. The victim, a resident of Stellar Park in Noida Sector 62, had completed B.Tech in computer science from a Noida-based private university this year.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said the police scanned Akshay’s mobile phone network and traced the route he was following. “He had left his house at 10:30pm and halted near a Dhaba in Noida Sector 61 after sometime. A police team questioned the dhaba owner, who said he had closed the dhaba at 10pm and left for home,” Singh said.

The police are also scanning the mobile phones’ movement which were near the victim on Wednesday night. They have checked some CCTV cameras on the route and found a car moving in the same direction as of Akshay.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles. Prima facie it appears a case of carjacking. But it could also be a case of road rage due to nature of injuries,” Singh said.

The victim’s parents said they have lost their son, and they only want the criminals be arrested as soon as possible. Akshay’s father Gulshan Kalra said some people’s mentality have fallen to the level where they can kill someone for money. “The society needs to rethink over the moral fall. I do not blame the police for this incident. In fact, it was the police who admitted my son to hospital and informed me about the incident. The police have been cooperating with us and trying their best to solve the case,” he said.

Pradeep Luthra, the victim’s maternal uncle, said that Akshay was a good student. “He wanted to do MTech and then become a lecturer. He had completed his schooling from Delhi, and moved to Noida four years ago. In the evening, he used to go out in his car. We did not know this would turn fatal,” he said.

Akshay was a patient of thalassemia and he required to visit doctor twice a month. He is survived by his parents and an elder sister who is pursuing PhD in the US.