Discom gives last chance to over 130 high rises to have a say in multi-point connections

noida

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:45 IST

The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has issued notices to over 130 high-rise societies in Noida for their consent for installing multi-point connections at their premises.

Officials, however, said that if these societies do not submit rejections by at least 51% of their residents within 21 days, the discom will not wait for their consent letters to install the multi-point connections and convert them automatically.

In the suo-motu order issued on August 5 by the Uttar Pradesh electricity regulatory commission (UPREC), in connection with non-compliance of its earlier order of May 17 this year, it has been categorically said, “in case of conversion of single point connections to multi-point connections, the consumers shall pay only the prepaid meter cost and the connection charges as per the data cost book.

“In case of dual source dual register prepaid metering system, where prepaid functionality is achieved through backend-headend system, the consumer shall pay the cost of dual source-dual register meter along with associated infrastructure and connection charges. The rates for dual source dual register meter along with associated infrastructure shall not exceed Rs 15,000 in any case,” the UPERC order says.

Mentioning categorically that “no other charges besides prepaid meter cost and connection charges, shall be charged from the consumers,” the order stated that a migration period of 60 days will be allowed to concurrently run single point and multi-point systems to avoid inconvenience to consumers during conversion.

“It is pertinent to mention that if the licensee does not get consent of 51% consumers of multi-storey building to retain single point connection, conversion from single point to multi-point system shall be taken up immediately. For the rest of the consumers not opting for multi-point connection, licensees shall take proactive measures to convince all the customers to convert to multi-point connection during the migration period of 60 days,” the order states.

As per the submissions given by six different power distribution companies in the state which appeared before the UPREC hearing, there are 3,847 multi-storied buildings in their license areas, of which 1,573 having single point connections. While 576 of them have opted to retain single point connections, 603 others have opted for conversion into multi-point connections.

PVVNL managing director Arvind Mallapa Bangari said that in PVVNL’s license area, there are 658 multi-storied buildings, of which 364 have single point connections.

“While 278 of them have so far opted to retain single point connections, 24 others have opted for conversion into multi-point connections. Eight high-rises in PVVNL’s license areas have already been converted into multi-point connections,” he said.

PVVNL (Noida division) chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said that presently, housing societies having multi-storeyed buildings/plotted areas develop their internal electrical infrastructure in such a way that a high voltage meter is installed at the incoming supply point to measure the consumption of electricity of the whole society.

“To implement the order by the UPERC, we have issued notices to over 130 high-rises in Noida to immediately provide the rejection of at least 51% of their residents for not opting multi-point connection within 21 days. If they fail to give it, it will be deemed opting for conversion into multi-point. Operation and maintenance of the transformer and associated distribution network as well as ‘metering, billing and collection’ of end consumers are done by the societies, which in turn deposit electricity bills with their discoms concerned. But, now in the multipoint connection, each owner/allottee will get direct connection from us and the payment of electricity consumption charges to be deposited directly to PVVNL, and we will send ‘bill-cum- payment recharge statement’ electronically on their registered email ID and mobile number,” he said.

On the other hand, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), has criticised the government’s decision of converting high rises to multi-point power connections.

Subodh Goel, secretary, Credai (western UP), said that over 50,000 home-buyers in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts are still waiting to shift into their ready-to-move flats as the projects have not been able to install multipoint meters.

“The projects were completed two years ago when the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board changed the policy of meters from single point to multipoint. These high-rises were already complete and electric lines were laid with single-point meters, but we are not able to install multi-point devices. One side possession and occupancy of flats has not been issued in the absence of electricity. The electricity department, on the other hand, is unable to provide dual registered meter as per the multi-point requirement. The issue was also brought before the UPRERA, but UPERC has yet not addressed this issue,” he said.

Goyal further said that the Credai has not yet found a way out since the power department refused to allow them to go ahead with single-point meters. He added that the buildings are already wired in a certain way.

“We have no option left other than to procure meters which can censor readings from both PVVNL and power backup separately. Once we will get these meters, the apartments will be eligible for completion certificates,” he said.