e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze

Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze

A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Sector 63 of Noida. Fire fighting operation is underway, news agency ANI reported.

noida Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire at toy manufacturing factory in Noida’s Sector 63.
The fire at toy manufacturing factory in Noida’s Sector 63.(ANI Photo)
         

A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Sector 63 of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at around 3 pm, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.

Fire fighting operation is underway, news agency ANI reported. Police personnel are also at the site.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In