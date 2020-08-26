Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Sector 63 of Noida. Fire fighting operation is underway, news agency ANI reported.noida Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Sector 63 of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The incident was reported at around 3 pm, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.
Fire fighting operation is underway, news agency ANI reported. Police personnel are also at the site.
More details are awaited.
