Forest department writes to police commissioner, seeks security for birders

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:51 IST

In the wake of three wildlife photographers being robbed at gunpoint last week at the Dhanauri wetlands, the Gautam Budh Nagar Forest Department has written to the Noida police commissioner seeking security for birders.

The letter, a copy of which was forwarded to the forest conservator and the regional director Meerut, oh which HT has seen a copy, asserts that a number of wildlife lovers and birders often visit the wetland and it’s important to have some security in the area for their sake.

“Wetland Dhanauri in Gautam Budh Nagar is home to a large number of Sarus cranes. Due to this, birders, local residents and others often visit the area. It is therefore requested that you kindly instruct the Dankaur SHO to make proper security arrangements in the area so that birders can freely and fearlessly watch birds,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, while quoting media reports where birders claimed lack of security in the area.

On August 24, three armed criminals on a motorcycle robbed two Noida-bases photographers of their camera which was worth Rs 5 lakh, while the duo was in their car. Following the incident, several birders had expressed shock stating that it would project the otherwise peaceful Dhanauri wetlands in a bad light.

Meanwhile, police officers have said that they have already taken necessary steps to make security arrangements in the region.

Officials said they were unaware about the importance of the wetlands or that it attracts many birders.

“After the incident, we took necessary steps and deployed security personnel there. We were not aware that the wetlands attracted so many birders. It was only after the incident that we came to know about it. If necessary, we will also set up a police post in that area,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Situated in Greater Noida, the Dhanauri wetlands are home to over 211 species of resident and migratory birds. It’s also believed to be one of the largest roosting and breeding ground of Sarus cranes in the region. The wetland has been proposed to be a Sarus crane sanctuary and a Ramsar site for which survey of over 101 hectares of the wetlands is going on.