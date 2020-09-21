Four development projects to be ready by month-end in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST

The Noida authority on Sunday said it will complete work on four projects, worth nearly ₹220 crore, by the end of this month.

These projects include an underground car parking in Film City Sector 16A (being developed at a ₹110 crore budget), another underground car parking in Sector 3 (₹62 crore), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150 (₹ 23 crore) and Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 (₹25 crore).

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, work on these four projects was disrupted and these could not be opened for the public earlier, but, now, the authority officials said, they have expedited work on these projects so these are opened for the public use without any delay.

“We are giving finishing touches to these four projects so that these can be completed by September end, and be open for public use at the earliest,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager, Noida authority.

The 1400-car capacity, three-storey car parking project, proposed on an area of 19,202 square metres in Film City, was started in July, 2015 with a December, 2016 target. But the project missed several deadlines. The coronavirus triggered lockdown further disrupted the work. Officials said that it will be opened for use by September end. Similarly, work on the car-parking facility at Sector 3’s F block started in January 2016, and supposed to be ready by July 2017. The project will now be ready by September end and will have a 450-car capacity, said officials.

The authority had in January, 2016 conceived the idea of developing a park in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. But work at the site in Sector 150, which is home to newly built group housing towers, started only in April, 2018. According to the Noida authority officials, it has planted 2,000 trees, 75,000 shrubs at the park, so far.

Spread over 75-acre green area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 once ready would be the city’s largest park. The authority has planted as many as 4,322 traditional trees including neem, jamun, banyan and mango besides 19,625 ornamental trees.

Both these parks are expected be open to the public by the month-end.