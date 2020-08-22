Four of gang arrested for duping investors of nearly ₹50 crore through shell companies

noida

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:35 IST

The Noida police on Saturday arrested four persons of a gang for allegedly duping several investors to the tune of nearly ₹50 crore in the past six years by creating at least five shell companies. The police have also seized cash, luxury cars, gold, and other valuables with a total worth of ₹10 crore from the suspects.

According to the police, the suspects’ gang had duped scores of people on the pretext of inviting investment for opening outlets of retail grocery stores, cafés, hair saloon chains among others. Several investors had made investments ranging from ₹10-30 lakh, said the police.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida Central, said the gang had floated several shell companies in the last six years. The suspects had put up online advertisements to create an impression virtually that the companies are genuine. These ads were instrumental in luring people for making investments with the shell companies for opening various outlets, said the police.

The police said the first complaint in the matter was filed by one Krishna Yadav, a resident of Gurugram, on August 5, 2020 at the Phase 3 police station. In his complaint to the police, Yadav told the police that he had seen an advertisement online about a franchise scheme for a retail outlet. “I contacted the mobile number on the ad and a woman then connected me to other people who posed as company officials and over time convinced me for making an investment with them promising high returns. I was told to pay the money as part of the investment and arrange a space for the outlet, while they would develop the infrastructure and provide the goods. I deposited around ₹23.54 lakh online in the bank accounts of the suspects. However, after the transactions they switched off their phones and went incommunicado,” he said. Yadav said he then visited the company’s office in Noida Sector 63 and found that the company had shut its operations. He then filed an FIR against the gang.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, the Noida police registered a case against seven suspects under sections 404 (misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe. The police said that more people who had been duped by the gang approached them and informed police about the fraud. The Noida police said so far at least 38 investors from different parts of the country have contacted police about being duped by the gang. A total of eight FIRs against gang has been registered in Noida, the police said. The police suspect over the years investors have been duped of ₹50 crore by the gang.

The police said on Friday they received information about the movement of some suspects in Noida Sector 63. A police team reached the spot and arrested four people, identified as Ankur Verma and Sunil Mistri— residents of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Ravindra Kumar from Sahibabad, and Sunil Kumar from TP Nagar in Meerut. A suspect Rajesh Kumar, who had worked in some retail firms previously and had information about the franchise business, is on the run along with other suspects.

The DCP said more people are suspected to be a part of the gang and an investigation is underway to nab them.

After questioning the arrested suspects, the police team conducted searches at their residences and recovered 3.330 kg gold jewelry, 242 gram silver jewelry, ₹13.54 lakh in cash, ₹ 56 lakh in their bank accounts, five luxury cars, 63 laptops, 27 mobile phones, four LEDs, five printers, one swipe machine, two routers, two landline phones, 117 debit cards, 96 cheques books, 69 PAN cards, nine Aadhar Cards, 19 voter IDs, 17 driving licenses, 23 seals among other things.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional DCP Noida Central, said the gang members had floated around more than five shell companies and advertised them through different mediums “They also set up an office in Noida Sector 63 in 2019 and duped scores of people. The suspects also put out ads for hiring staff and collected data, documents of the candidates who had applied for jobs with them. The gang used these documents for opening bank accounts and registering the shell companies,” he said.

The suspects used the investors’ money to buy two flats in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension, which would be attached as well, Aggarwal said. The gang members had registered their flats and some cars using documents to escape surveillance.

“They had been duping scores of people since 2014. So far 38 investors from different parts of the country have contacted police about the fraud. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Chander.