From first Covid-19 positive case, GB Nagar reaches 9,000-mark in 184 days

noida

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:05 IST

After the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district on March 8, it took another 184 days for the overall positive tally to reach 9,000-mark on September 8. The first 1,000 positive cases were recorded in 99 days while the last thousand took just seven days.

According to official figures, with 238 new positive cases (beating the previous highest number of cases in a day on Tuesday) and one death reported on Wednesday, GB Nagar’s overall tally has gone to 9,356.

In March and April, 38 and 100 cases were reported in the district, respectively. In May, 315 positive cases were recorded and 1,759 in June.

The surge began in July, when 2,794 cases were reported in a month followed by 2,864 in August. In September, the Covid-19 infection appears to be moving in top gear with 1,486 new cases in just first nine days.

Covid-19 deaths peaked in July with 20 fatalities. While no death was recorded in March and April, there were seven deaths in May, 15 in June, three in August and three in September till Wednesday.

District magistrate Suhas LY said with all economic activities coming back on track, the main aim of the administration is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) to the minimum possible level.

“We have got success in this connection. GB Nagar district’s CFR is 0.51%, which is much better than the national CFR of 1.72% and the state CFR of 1.44%. It clearly indicates our sampling rate and recovery rate are increasing. Not only that, GB Nagar has the lowest mortality rate among the districts of the state,” he said.

The DM said the administration is leaving no stone unturned to implement stringent containment rules. “We have ramped up testing and started effective monitoring of patients under home isolation. Early hospitalisation for patients needing medical support and efficient infection control in healthcare facilities are our top priorities.”

The district administration, on Wednesday, declared a fresh list of 384 containment zones, including 362 in category-1 (where there is only one case) and other 22 in category-2 (more than one case).

Under category-1, a containment zone in urban areas will have a 250-metre radius or the entire mohalla (floor, in case the patient resides in a society), while in category-2, there will be an added 250-metre buffer zone (tower and common facilities, in case of a society).

“In rural areas, the village will be taken as a containment zone if there is one case. If there is more than one case, the adjoining village will be a buffer zone,” said the DM.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said several measures were being taken to increase surveillance and minimise the fatality rate.

“Due to the continuous effort of our doctors and paramedics, GB Nagar has one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) of 0.51% in the country. Less than 19% of our cases remain as over 81% of the total positive cases have been cured. We are trying to give best possible drugs and treatment to all patients, irrespective of their financial position. Plasma therapy has been used successfully by GIMS and recently, a private plasma bank has been set up in Noida, which will provide free plasma to poor patients,” he said.