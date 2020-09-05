Gaurav Chandel murder case: Prime suspect Ashu arrested from Mumbai

noida

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:08 IST

The prime suspect in the murder of Greater Noida resident Gaurav Chandel in January this year, during a car-jacking incident, was arrested by a joint effort of the Mumbai crime branch and a team from the Hapur police department in Mumbai on Saturday.

Chandel was allegedly murdered on the intervening night of January 6 and 7 while he was on his way home to Gaur City in Greater Noida West. He was returning from Gurugram where he worked as a regional manager with a private health care firm. He had spoken to his wife, Preeti Chandel, at 10.22pm when he had informed her that he was near the Parthla roundabout.

Chandel was missing for more than five hours and his body was found around 4.15am on the service lane between Parthla roundabout and the Hindon Bridge, where his location was traced via his mobile phone’s GPS tracker, under the Phase 3 and Bisrakh police jurisdiction. A case was then registered at Phase 3 under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim had received head injuries and the autopsy later revealed that he had been shot twice on the back of his head. Police suspected it to be a robbery gone wrong.

His SUV, a Kia Seltos which he had purchased in December 2019, had been found abandoned in Ghaziabad’s Akash Nagar on the night of January 14. The Hapur police had later arrested the prime suspect’s wife Poonam (single name) and Ashu’s friend and accomplice Umesh in connection with the case.

Akash Rajendra Singh (32), aka, Ashu, the prime suspect in the case, carried a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on him. He is a history-sheeter who is a part of the Mirchi gang and has several murder, robbery and kidnapping cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. So far, 19 cases against him have been identified, the police said.

“Ashu Jaat was arrested in Mumbai on Saturday. He is wanted in a number of criminal cases in UP and carried a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his arrest. Our special teams from Hapur police were also looking for him since long and were also present in Mumbai. The team is bringing the suspect to UP on transit remand,” said Praveen Kumar, inspector general, Meerut range.

According to a statement from the Mumbai police, Ashu was arrested on Saturday morning from the Jogeshwari West Prem Nagar area of the city where he was incognito, under the garb of selling vegetables using different aliases for the better part of the past one year.

Ashu had also been charged with the murder of BJP leader Rakesh Sharma in Hapur in September 2019. He was notorious for using stolen vehicles for various crimes. A team from the Hapur police had also visited Mumbai following tip-offs about his movement.

Mumbai police had inputs about him and was tracking his movements for a while, the police statement said. Police added that he had been hiding using different disguises across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra.

“Ashu was one of the top wanted criminals in the district. Besides the Chandel case, he had several cases of murder, extortion, robbery, etc., registered against him in the district,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, who was the then superintendent of police (rural) at the time of the incident.

He said that multiple teams had been formed at the time to track the suspects behind Chandel’s murder. Raids had been conducted in multiple districts in several states like Punjab, UP, Haryana etc., he added.

Chandel’s family did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

A senior Noida police official, on condition of anonymity, said if the need arises, they will take Ashu in police custody for questioning.