Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544

Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544

So far, 4,599 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (5,043).

noida Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
A health worker attends to people at a Covid-19 test registration desk, Noida, UP, Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district to 5,544, official data showed.

The number of active cases has came down to 902 as 54 more patients were discharged since Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department.

Tuesday also marked a break in the steady rise in active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. There were 921 active cases on Monday, 886 on Sunday, 846 on Saturday, 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, the data showed.

So far, 4,599 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (5,043), it added.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with a mortality rate of 0.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 82.95 per cent on Tuesday from 82.50 per cent on Monday and 82.89 per cent on Sunday. It was 83.31 per cent on Saturday, 83.89 per cent on Friday, 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The highest number of active cases is in Lucknow (4,638), followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,845), Allahabad (1,894), Varanasi (1,739), Bareilly (1,651), Gorakhpur (1,240), Ballia (1,094), Jaunpur (1,137), Aligarh (933) and Ghaziabad (928), according to the data.

There were 41,222 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll has reached 1,817 with 41 fatalities since Monday. So far, 57,271 patients have recovered across the state, the data stated.

