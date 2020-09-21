Gautam Budh Nagar suffers fourth Covid death of the month

noida

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:20 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded its fourth Covid-19 death of the month on Sunday, taking the total to 49, according to the Uttar Pradesh government daily health bulletin.

With 3,398 Covid-19 positive cases in September so far, highest of any month, the district administration believes it still has things under control and that the trajectory is on expected lines. Officials said they will continue increasing surveillance and testing.

The overall count of Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar district is now 11,342, of which 9,615 have recovered. The district at present has 1,678 active cases.

District magistrate Suhas LY said: “It was anticipated that once the economy began to unlock, there will be a surge in Covid-19 cases. Staying indoors is not an option anymore in order to bring the economy back on track. What is more important that the people must be cautious, practice all guidelines and take precautions, to reduce the transmission of this deadly virus.”

The DM further said that the caseload rise is mainly due to strict contact-tracing, increased testing, low specificity in rapid antigen tests and a possible reverse migration of workers returning from their homes to the city.

“Our focus is on reducing the number of deaths and curing maximum patients. For that, we have adapted ‘tracking, testing and treating’ methodology, in which our health officials are ensuring maximum contact tracing, testing nearly 4,000 people every day and treat the infected patients as per their symptoms,” said Suhas.

District chief medical officer Dr. Deepak Ohri asked people not to drop health protocols even as the economy inevitably opened up. “It is not a fight only for doctors or health officials against this virus. Everybody needs to be well-equipped,” he said. “Some people are arranging social functions and not wearing masks, which could prove detrimental in the coming days.”