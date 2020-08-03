Ghaziabad gets ₹5 crore, Noida ₹3 crore as state grant to check Covid-19 spread

noida

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order according to which all 75 districts will be provided contingency funds in order to meet the Covid-19 expenses. For the purpose, the districts have been divided into two categories -- A (having population more than 2.5 million) and B (those having population less than 2.5 million).

The state finance commission has allotted ₹5 crore for category A districts, while category B districts will get ₹3 crore to check the spread of Covid-19.

The Ghaziabad district has been categorised under category A and will receive ₹5 crore, while Gautam Budh Nagar will be given ₹3 crore.

The government order mentions that a district level committee, headed by the district magistrate, will take decision about the expenses. The committee will have five other members, including chief medical officer and chief development officer.

While Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be reached for comments on the issue, GB Nagar DM Suhas LY said surveillance and sample collection drives in the district will be intensified with the allotment of the additional fund. “This fund can also be used in an emergency if we face a financial crunch with the normal budget. It can also be used for contractual appointments,” he said.

The government order has clarified that with the grant, category A district can hire a maximum of 15 vehicles while category B district can hire a maximum of 10 vehicles for the purpose of ferrying staff engaged in surveillance, testing and rapid response, among others. The funds can also be used for purchase of required consumables as well as hiring of manpower on contractual basis, said the government order that was issued on August 1.

Overall, the state government has given nod for ₹299 crore to different districts under categories A and B. As many as 37 districts have been put under category A and 38 others under category B.

GB Nagar DM also said that a meeting of the district health committee (DHC) will be held on Tuesday where the distribution of this fund will be discussed. “I’ve asked the members of the committee to give the requisition for allocation of this fund for their respective jurisdictions. This fund will definitely smoothen the functioning of all measures undertaken in the district for checking Covid-19 spread,” the DM said.

While the DM is the ex-officio chairman of the DHC, the CMO is its member secretary. Other members of the DHC are chief development officer, district panchayati raj officer, district treasury officer, and executive officer of the municipal bodies.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri, said that the funds will be directly credited in the account of the DHC. “The DHC can spend this amount on appointment of contractual doctors, paramedics and sanitation workers in different Covid-dedicated facilities. This fund can also be used roping in around 10 vehicles for the purpose of mobile surveillance and sample collection,” he said.