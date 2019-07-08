‘Harassed’ by son and daughter-in-law, old couple in Ghaziabad post video on social media

The Ghaziabad administration came to the aid of a 68-year-old man after he posted a video on social media complaining about ill-treatment by his son and daughter-in-law.

“I, Indrajeet Grover (68), am a heart patient and my wife (68) suffers from arthritis. My only son and daughter-inlaw are pressuring us to leave our own house and they are not concerned whether we live or die...” Indrajeet alleged in a video posted on social media, seeking help from the Ghaziabad district administration.

Within hours of coming across the video, the administration swung into action and approached the senior citizen couple who had sent a distress message seeking help from officials against their son and daughter-in-law.

Officials, along with the police, reached their house in Loni’s Ankur Vihar around 8am Sunday.

They told officials the house was theirs which they had built out of their own earnings while their son and daughter-in-law were pressurising them so much that they had no option left but to commit suicide.

Indrajeet, in the video, had appealed to the administration that it should intervene and help them “from the clutches of my greedy son”.

The couple’s daughter lives in Australia.

“We came across the video about 1am on Sunday and reached the couple’s house and discussed the matter with their son and daughter-in-law. It is the senior citizen couple’s own house which is built out of their own earnings and not a parental property. Even after two-three hours of discussion, however, there was no result,” Prashant Tiwari, sub divisional magistrate (Loni), said.

The couple’s son Abhishek gave a written statement to officials, which was signed by all family members as witnesses.

“Thereafter, all of us reached a consensus that the son and his wife will vacate the house within 10 days and allow the elderly couple to stay in their own house. Their son has also given us in writing that he will vacate the house in 10 days’ time,” Tiwari added.

“I, Abhishek Grover, had been staying with my parents at DLF Ankur Vihar. As wished by my father I will move out on rent with my family and will move out within the next 10 days,” the written statement by Abhishek stated.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari on Sunday tweeted the video as well as the signed letter given by Abhishek.

The @dm_ghaziabad tweeted, “Written agreement in parents-children dispute case of LONI ghaziabad; issue resolved.”

“This video was shared on social media ; Issue examined and resolved; pertains to family dispute between parents and children, especially daughter-inlaw /mother-in-law; SDM/ CO LONI have visited; children have agreed in writing to vacate parents’ house within next 10 days @Cmofficeup (sic),” @dm_ghaziabad, while sharing the video in an earlier tweet, had said.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:47 IST