HCQS sale regulated in GB Nagar after people and doctors start hoarding drug

noida

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:04 IST

The guidelines to procure antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQS), which is in huge demand across the world owing to reports that the drug can be used to pre-empt the onset of Covid -19, has been tightened in Gautam Budh Nagar to prevent its hoarding and ensure its availability to patients who are in need of them.

The antimalarial drug is also used in the treatment of auto immune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and porphyria cutanea tarda. The district health department has already procured over 7,000 tablets for its usage as a prophylaxis (medicine to prevent the onset of a disease) in the Covid-19 treatment. Another medicine which is being used in Covid-19 treatment is tamiflu, which is used to treat influenza types A and B.

According to the officials, 15 days ago, HCQS went out of stock as many private hospital doctors had hoarded the medicine in large numbers after the government approved its use as a prophylaxis. The public also rushed to buy the medicine as a precautionary measure.

The medicine was notified as a Schedule H1 drug by the central government in the third week of March, making a physician’s prescription mandatory for purchase of the medicine. Previously, it was not necessary to show a doctor’s prescription to buy HCQS.

“We have asked wholesalers to first check the retailer’s stock details before giving them new stock. The retailer has to show the quantity sold, the patient’s details and the doctor’s credentials to ensure that no hoarding takes place. We have also asked the wholesalers to give only half the quantity of what is asked for by the retailer,” AK Jain, assistant commissioner, food safety and drug Administration department, said.

“We had come to know that a lot of doctors had bought the medicine in huge quantities, creating a temporary shortage in the market. Most of the wholesalers are in Ghaziabad and they have been given the required instructions to ensure that there is no shortage,” Jain said.

The chemists’ association of Gautam Budh Nagar said HCQS is going out of stock at most of the places following the increased demand and restrictions in place.

There are around 2,500 medical shops in the district and currently only about 600 of them are open. Many aren’t able to open as they are situated in the interior areas and supply has been affected following the lockdown. Most of the shops don’t have hydroxychloroquine because many have kept it for themselves and their families,” Anoop Khanna, president, chemists’ association, said.

The Indian Medical Association (Noida) is also going to raise the issue of hydroxychloroquine shortage with the authorities. “In the next meeting with the DM and the chief medical officer, we will discuss the issue of availability of the tablet. We need to ensure that private hospitals don’t face any shortage as the malaria season has also arrived,” Dr NK Sharma, president, IMA, Noida, said.

“Doctors are taking hydroxychloroquine as prophylactic while treating Covid-19 patients. We are also giving this and tamiflu to patients and they have been responding well to these drugs,” Dr Saurabh Shrivastava, head, department of medicine, Government Institute of Medical Science, Grater Noida, said.