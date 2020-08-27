Illegal under-construction building sealed in Noida’s Mamura

noida

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:09 IST

The Noida authority on Tuesday sealed a building that was being constructed without proper permissions in Mamura, sector 67 during its drive to take action against those who have encroached upon notified land meant for planned development.

The building that has been sealed was being built on 1500 square metres of land and is located on Khasra number 24 of Mamura area, near sector 67. The construction at the site was being carried out without getting its map approved from the Noida authority, which is illegal .

“We will continue to act against illegal buildings, which are coming up across the city. We have appealed to the general public to not buy any flats or plots in projects that are being built without approval of the building map,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Officials said, in the latest case, the building was being constructed to sell flats to buyers. As per rules, no developer can sell flats in a residential structure without getting its map approved by the Noida authority.

The authority has filed FIRs against 9 persons, who were allegedly involved in constructing of the building. As per estimate of the Noida authority, the land on which the building was coming up is at least worth Rs 20 crore as per prevailing market value.

Apart from this, the authority has also released an appeal to general public that they should not play into the hands of those who are involved in construction of the unauthorized buildings in the city. The authority will demolish all such illegal buildings, seal them and act against those involved.