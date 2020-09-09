Integrated control room launched for better waste management in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:08 IST

The Noida authority on Wednesday launched an integrated control room for the better management of solid waste in the city.

The objective of the ‘Integrated Control and Command Centre’ is to monitor the waste collection, transportation, and remediation of the waste at Sector 145 plant located off the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, said authority officials.

“We want to provide a clean and healthy environment for all who visit and live in this city. This centre will increase the effectiveness of our efforts multi-fold and help our employees improve the quality of life for residents,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said after inaugurating the facility.

The authority has built the control room with the support from HCL Foundation in its Sector 39 building.

“HCL is committed to support the Noida authority in its mission of creating a clean, safe, beautiful and pollution-free city for every resident. To make this a reality, the state-of-the-art Integrated Control and Command Centre will help streamline city’s solid waste management mechanism. This is in continuation to our efforts to raise awareness among residents around proper waste disposal and segregation,” said Alok Varma, director, Project Clean Noida of HCL Foundation.

The authority has also started a mobile application -- ‘Citizen Grievance Redressal’ -- to address issues raised by the residents. The application has identified 18 grievance categories as defined by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The grievances, such as including open dumping, dead animal management, open urination and defecation, among others, will be addressed via this mobile application. With the help of this app, any citizen can register a complaint and get the issue related to sanitation resolved,” said a Noida authority official, on condition of anonymity.

According to the officials, the authority will deploy six staff members at the control room to coordinate with the employees working at the ground. As per the authority, at least 4,000 sanitation employees work daily to keep the city clean. The authority has started the integrated control room to further improve the sanitation services in the city as the health department is upbeat after securing 25th spot in swachh survey in 2020 and wants to win first position in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida has 165 sectors and 65 villages, where 900 metric tonne waste is produced daily. The authority started door-to-door waste collection with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines that crush the waste to transport it easily for remediation.