Intense rainfall expected in Noida on Monday

noida Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
According to the predictions of the weather department, Noida and Ghaziabad will experience moderate to heavy spells of rain from Monday to Wednesday.

The maximum rainfall is expected on Monday and Wednesday. “Moderate or heavy rainfall of high-intensity (long durations) is likely to be witnessed across NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, on Monday. The intensity may drop on Tuesday, but the rains will be in the moderate category. The mercury levels will drop as well,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting center, India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall below 15mm is considered light, and between 15 and 64.5 mm is categorised as moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy rain.

Weather analysts have asserted that the monsoon line of trough – a low-pressure line that oscillates around Delhi and brings rains to the regions – has shifted back towards the Delhi-NCR region bringing chances of heavy rainfall.

The Noida district has recorded a deficit of 93 percent in rainfall this year. Since June, it has received only 19.5mm rainfall against the expected 291.6 mm. Neighbouring Ghaziabad district too saw a deficit of 73 percent, and has received 78.4 mm rainfall against expected 291.6 mm.

With the predicted rainfall, the maximum temperature is likely to fall over the next three days, and is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius on Monday. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, against 35.7 degrees a day earlier.

Sunday remained to be highly humid, with parts of NCR seeing patchy rains with an average rainfall recorded at 1 mm.

