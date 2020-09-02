e-paper
Home / Noida / Jewar Airport: UP govt to revise farmers’ compensation

Jewar Airport: UP govt to revise farmers’ compensation

Farmers would now be able to get a developed plot of up to 500 square metres, including an ‘ahata’

noida Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The farmers had been promised a developed plot , including the ‘ahata’ (used for cattle and fodder machines etc.). As the area of ‘ahata’ had not been taken into account earlier, they were accusing the government of betrayal.
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to review the rehabilitation and resettlement compensation to farmers whose land has been acquired for the Jewar international airport coming up in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Special secretary, civil aviation, Surendra Singh, in an order dated August 25, has quoted the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 while asking the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar to take an appropriate decision in accordance with the definition of ‘rural population’ given in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006.

BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh, who circulated the government order to mediapersons, said farmers would now be able to get a developed plot of up to 500 square metres as it would now include the area used to keep cattle, fodder machines etc.

Singh said the farmers had been promised a developed plot , including the ‘ahata’ (used for cattle and fodder machines etc.). As the area of ‘ahata’ had not been taken into account earlier, they were accusing the government of betrayal, he said, adding the review of these orders would help them get their due.

