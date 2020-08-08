e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM

The drug is being made available to over 1,000 hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment in India through the company’s distribution network, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.

noida Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Noida
An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference.
An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference. (REUTERS)
         

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Saturday said it has presented 1,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir that it sells under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The drug is being made available to over 1,000 hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment in India through the company’s distribution network, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.

“Remdesivir is an effective medicine in the treatment of severe Covid-19 cases. In this critical situation, I am pleased that this medicine was made available by Jubilant in the quick time of two and a half months,” the company quoted Adityanath as saying.

“It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to present ‘JUBI-R’, the life-saving medicine, to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath,” Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia said.

The company is donating 1000 vials of JUBI-R through its CSR arm, the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, he added.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India, the company said.

tags
top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In