Home / Noida / Man arrested for minor’s abduction

Man arrested for minor’s abduction

noida Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man from Ambikapur village for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Noida Phase 2.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer of Noida Phase 2 police station, said that the minor girl had gone missing on July 13 after she had gone to the local market to buy grocery.

“The victim’s family launched a search when she did not return in the evening. They also spoke to their relatives and local people but failed to trace her. Five days later, the family filed a complaint of abduction,” he said.

The victim’s family suspected the role of three local persons – Mahboob, Salman, Sabir and one unknown person in case. The police registered a case against them under sections 363 [abduction] and 366 [kidnapping and compelling woman to marriage] of the Indian Penal Code.

Pundir said that the police questioned the suspects who revealed that a person named Dhramveer had fled with the girl to Badaun. On Sunday, a team searched the suspect’s house and arrested him.

“We also rescued the minor from his house. The victim has been sent for a medical examination and report is awaited. She will be produced before the magistrate to record her statement. We will press charges of rape if the medical report suggests,” he said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

