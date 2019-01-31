Man in Greater Noida dies of burn injuries after trying to immolate himself in drunken stupor

A 25-year-old man died Wednesday morning after he allegedly attempted to immolate himself in a drunken stupor in a village in Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida. Police said that Omkar succumbed to burns at a hospital in New Delhi where he had been admitted for treatment following the incident, which took place on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm when Omkar allegedly set himself on fire after pouring kerosene on himself.

He was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi around 1am with over 90% burn injuries and was declared dead the next morning. Police said the deceased was a resident of Sadullapur village in Ecotech 3.

“We received a call from one of the cousins of the deceased who informed us that Omkar had set himself on fire in an inebriated state. We reached the spot and the man was taken to a Delhi-based hospital. However, he was declared dead in the intensive care unit of the hospital around 10am Wednesday. The body has now been sent for an autopsy and its reports are awaited,” Anita Chauhan, SHO, Ecotech 3 police station, said.

Police said Omkar was an alcoholic and was unemployed. However, they could not confirm the motive behind him taking such a step. They added that no note was found from the spot.

“His family members informed us that he was prone to drinking and substance abuse and was unmarried. They also revealed that due to his alcohol addiction, he did not do any work. Omkar was one of the four siblings and he often had quarrels with his brothers and relatives. However, we did not find any note from the spot nor did the deceased make any statement before his act. Prima facie, it appears that the victim set himself on fire in an inebriated state,” the SHO said.

No case has been filed.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:24 IST