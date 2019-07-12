Man in UP’s Loni strangles wife after fight, spends 3 hours reviving her, then surrenders

A 29-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife following an argument at their home in Khanna Nagar locality of Loni late Wednesday. He later surrendered before the police. The police said the man before surrendering at the police station around 4am Thursday, spent about three hours with the body at his house.

The police identified the suspect as Azad (single name) who is an auto driver and lives with his wife and two minor daughters.

He married to Farzana (28) about eight years ago, and she was disowned by her family as she had married against their wishes.

The police said there were a lot of misunderstandings between the two as both suspected each other of having an affair and this led to frequent quarrels between the two.

According to police, Azad returned home around midnight on the night of July 10 and an altercation erupted between the couple which ended around 1am.

“In a fit of rage, Azad choked his wife and she died. Thinking that she will regain consciousness, Azad remained at his house for about three hours. He finally came to police station around 4am and told us that his wife was killed during the argument,” an officer of Loni police station said.

The officer said in the three hours after Farzana collapsed, Azad put her on his motorcycle and tried to take her to a hospital for treatment.

“He also poured water on her to make her regain consciousness, but the woman showed no signs of movement. Finally he realised that Farzana had died, he came to the police station,” the officer said.

The police said no member from Farzana’s family arrived even being informed about her death. A police complaint was given by Azad’s older brother.

“On the basis of the complaint, we registered an FIR against Azadand arrested him,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said. The police have registered an FIR under the IPC section of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at the Loni police station.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 08:48 IST