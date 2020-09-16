e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Men suspected of robbing Aligarh jewellery store nabbed in Noida after encounter

Men suspected of robbing Aligarh jewellery store nabbed in Noida after encounter

noida Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:13 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

Three men in their early twenties, suspected of robbing a jewellery store in Aligarh at gunpoint earlier this month, were nabbed by the Noida police following an encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Saurabh, Rohit and Mohit, all are natives of Aligarh.

On Wednesday afternoon, extensive checking was going on near the Okhla Barrage area.

“During the routine checking, the suspects riding a motorcycle were asked to stop by a police team. However, they didn’t stop and tried to flee. They were chased by our team while information was relayed to other mobile units as well. Finding themselves being cornered, the suspects left their bike and started fleeing on foot. They also fired at the police team chasing them, and in the retaliatory firing, the suspects were injured,” said Luv Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The injured men were taken to the district hospital for treatment. “During the transport to hospital, they were questioned and it was found that they were involved in the Aligarh robbery that took place a few days back,” said Kumar.

On September 11, a jewellery store in Aligarh was allegedly robbed by three men who had decamped with valuables worth ₹35 lakh from there. A CCTV grab of the purported incident had been circulated widely on social media.

Police officials said that a bag was recovered from the suspects in which gold jewellery was found. They suspect that the men were probably on their way to Delhi to sell off the jewellery.

“We are working on verifying the value of the jewellery recovered from them, and if it is linked to the Aligarh incident. So far, they have denied involvement in any other case and their criminal history is also being checked,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The police have seized their motorcycle and countrymade pistols.

top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Thursday; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Thursday; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In