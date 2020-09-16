Men suspected of robbing Aligarh jewellery store nabbed in Noida after encounter

noida

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:13 IST

Three men in their early twenties, suspected of robbing a jewellery store in Aligarh at gunpoint earlier this month, were nabbed by the Noida police following an encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Saurabh, Rohit and Mohit, all are natives of Aligarh.

On Wednesday afternoon, extensive checking was going on near the Okhla Barrage area.

“During the routine checking, the suspects riding a motorcycle were asked to stop by a police team. However, they didn’t stop and tried to flee. They were chased by our team while information was relayed to other mobile units as well. Finding themselves being cornered, the suspects left their bike and started fleeing on foot. They also fired at the police team chasing them, and in the retaliatory firing, the suspects were injured,” said Luv Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The injured men were taken to the district hospital for treatment. “During the transport to hospital, they were questioned and it was found that they were involved in the Aligarh robbery that took place a few days back,” said Kumar.

On September 11, a jewellery store in Aligarh was allegedly robbed by three men who had decamped with valuables worth ₹35 lakh from there. A CCTV grab of the purported incident had been circulated widely on social media.

Police officials said that a bag was recovered from the suspects in which gold jewellery was found. They suspect that the men were probably on their way to Delhi to sell off the jewellery.

“We are working on verifying the value of the jewellery recovered from them, and if it is linked to the Aligarh incident. So far, they have denied involvement in any other case and their criminal history is also being checked,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The police have seized their motorcycle and countrymade pistols.