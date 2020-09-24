e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Morning walker robbed at gunpoint in Noida

Morning walker robbed at gunpoint in Noida

noida Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed a morning walker of his gold chain on Thursday in sector 93A. The snatchers had stopped to ask their victim for directions before they committed the crime, said police.

Police identified the victim by his first name as Anand, a resident of Parsvnath society in sector 93A. An online complaint was registered with the phase-2 police station.

“We are constantly working on nabbing snatchers and robbers. We will look into this case,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The incident has once again raised security concerns among Noida residents who have been asking for better patrolling and police presence for the past few months.

“There needs to be rigorous checking in the district and an increase in patrolling to keep an eye on such activities and to ensure safety of residents,” said Rajesh Sahay, secretary general, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In