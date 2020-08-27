National Fertilizers Limited promotes Warli painting on its walls

noida

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:06 IST

Noida-based National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), a central Public Sector Undertaking, and country’s leading fertilizers manufacturer, is promoting warli painting.

The paintings, done by a few artists who were rendered jobless in the last few months, now adorn its outer wall of the Sector 24 Noida head office.

Warli painting is a style of tribal art mostly created by the people from the North Sahyadri Range in Maharashtra. The Warli culture is centered on the concept of nature and its elements are often focal points depicted in the painting. These rudimentary wall paintings use a set of basic geometric shapes: a circle, a triangle, and a square for depiction.

Virendra Nath Datt, NFL chairperson and managing director, said these paintings display the life of rural India, which the company primarily caters to. “NFL manufactures 38 lakh metric tonne urea annually in its plants located at Nangal & Bathinda in Punjab; Panipat in Haryana; and Vijaipur in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The company has been serving the farming community for the last four and half decade through its products. In continuation with the same intention, we decided to promote the painting at our office,” he said.

He said that he had seen some wall paintings in Noida city and planned to use similar painting at the office. “We came to know that some artists had made paintings on the pillars of Noida elevated road. We contacted them and received information that they were jobless after the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. Last week we engaged five artists who completed the work in four days,” he said.

“We are getting good feedback from local people and visitors. We may also install such paintings at our manufacturing plants,” said Sanjeev Randeva, deputy general manager, corporate communication, NFL.

NFL is serving the rural communities through different projects including rural electrification by installation of solar lights, construction of toilets in government schools, rejuvenation of village ponds, etc.