e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / National Fertilizers Limited promotes Warli painting on its walls

National Fertilizers Limited promotes Warli painting on its walls

noida Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida-based National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), a central Public Sector Undertaking, and country’s leading fertilizers manufacturer, is promoting warli painting.

The paintings, done by a few artists who were rendered jobless in the last few months, now adorn its outer wall of the Sector 24 Noida head office.

Warli painting is a style of tribal art mostly created by the people from the North Sahyadri Range in Maharashtra. The Warli culture is centered on the concept of nature and its elements are often focal points depicted in the painting. These rudimentary wall paintings use a set of basic geometric shapes: a circle, a triangle, and a square for depiction.

Virendra Nath Datt, NFL chairperson and managing director, said these paintings display the life of rural India, which the company primarily caters to. “NFL manufactures 38 lakh metric tonne urea annually in its plants located at Nangal & Bathinda in Punjab; Panipat in Haryana; and Vijaipur in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The company has been serving the farming community for the last four and half decade through its products. In continuation with the same intention, we decided to promote the painting at our office,” he said.

He said that he had seen some wall paintings in Noida city and planned to use similar painting at the office. “We came to know that some artists had made paintings on the pillars of Noida elevated road. We contacted them and received information that they were jobless after the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. Last week we engaged five artists who completed the work in four days,” he said.

“We are getting good feedback from local people and visitors. We may also install such paintings at our manufacturing plants,” said Sanjeev Randeva, deputy general manager, corporate communication, NFL.

NFL is serving the rural communities through different projects including rural electrification by installation of solar lights, construction of toilets in government schools, rejuvenation of village ponds, etc.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In