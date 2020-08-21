e-paper
Nigerian arrested for beating up pet dog in Greater Noida society

Nigerian arrested for beating up pet dog in Greater Noida society

noida Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old Nigerian national was arrested was arrested for allegedly beating up his pet dog in Mahagun Mywoods society in Greater Noida west on Thursday afternoon. The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Fadipe,lives with his wife in a rented accommodation of the society.

Kaveri Rana Bharadwaj, a People For Animal (PFA) activist, said that a local resident informed her organisation about the incident on Thursday, post which action was taken. “The suspect had dragged his brown male American Pit Bull Terrier to the balcony and thrashed it badly,” Bharadwaj said.

A resident captured the video and informed Bharadwaj, who filed a complaint.

Bharadwaj tweeted the video and later also reached the spot with the animal rescue team.

BJP MP and animal right activist Maneka Gandhi too took cognisance of the incident and asked Noida police to take action. A leading Bollywood actress also reacted to the video circulating on social media and demanded action be taken against the suspect.

PFA members and a police team from Bisrakh that reached the spot said they found two American Pit Bull Terriers (one male and one female) and a white Labrador puppy in the house.

The suspect had locked himself in a washroom after the incident for about half an hour and the police team had a hard time convincing him to come out.

“The suspect ill treated his dogs frequently and they had become weak. We rescued the three dogs and brought them to our residence after a medical examination. We are keeping them with us for now and not at the shelter home because they are pure breed,” Bharadwaj said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a case was registered against him under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “The . man’s wife told police that the dog had broke a glass while playing which angered Ibrahim . He then kicked the dog in the balcony,” Chander said.

On Friday, the suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

