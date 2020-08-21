Covid-19 mortality rate continues to see drop in Noida

noida

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 127 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the district’s caseload to 6,901, official data showed.

The number of active cases stood at 793, down from 794 on Thursday, 785 on Wednesday and 774 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the state health department.

With this, the district dropped to the 15th position in the state in terms of active cases.

Also, 126 more patients were discharged. So far, 6,065 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third-highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (13,557) and Kanpur Nagar (8,024), the data showed.

The district has recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus till now and the mortality rate among positive cases reached 0.62 per cent from 0.63 per cent on Thursday, 0.64 per cent on Wednesday and 0.65 per cent on Tuesday, it stated.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 87.88 per cent from 87.64 per cent on Thursday and Wednesday, 87.61 per cent on Tuesday and 86.96 per cent on Monday, it added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the maximum number of active cases are in Lucknow (6,569) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,694), Gorakhpur (2,535), Allahabad (2,248), Varanasi (1,753), Bareilly (1,535), Ghaziabad (1,136), Aligarh (1,036), Saharanpur (948), Moradabad (921), Kushinagar (871), Deoria (824), Barabanki (818) and Azamgarh (808).

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 47,785 on Friday. So far, 1,26,657 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to Covid-19 stands at 2,797, according to the data.