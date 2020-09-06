e-paper
Noida: 3 held, 13 vehicles impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs

Noida: 3 held, 13 vehicles impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs

As many as 1,400 vehicles were challaned, while another 13 were impounded for similar violations in the district, which has so far recorded 8,737 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths, according to official figures.

noida Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
Heightened security checks were witnessed on Sunday due to lockdown-like restrictions in the district.
Heightened security checks were witnessed on Sunday due to lockdown-like restrictions in the district.
         

Three people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic. Heightened security checks were witnessed on Sunday due to lockdown-like restrictions in the district.

“Three FIRs were registered and three people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic on Sunday. A total of 4,338 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,387 of them while another 13 were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 1,01,200 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

