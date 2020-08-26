Noida authority restarts drive to check plastic bag usage in city

noida

Aug 26, 2020

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has reinitiated its campaign against plastic bags. It had started the campaign in September last year but as the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease broke out, priorities changed and people slowly started using plastic bags again, defeating the goal of making Noida a ‘plastic free city’, said officials.

The authority re-started the drive from August 24 the use of plastic bags choke drains.

“The campaign against use of plastic bags will continue until the city becomes completely plastic waste free. We worked intensively in 2019 after starting our campaign to make Noida a plastic free city. But due to Covid-19, we focused on other jobs related to the pandemic. Since Monday, we are taking action against those who use plastic bags regularly since Monday,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, who is heading the health department that has the onus of enforcing the ban on plastic bags.

On Monday, the authority carried out a drive against violators in sectors 44, 45 and Harola village, wherein it imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 against ten vendors who were allegedly found using plastic bags. On Tuesday, the authority imposed Rs 5,000 penalty each against 10 vendors in sectors 11, 12, 22, 66 and 121.

The authority has imposed a total of Rs26,200 in penalties against those found using plastic bags since January 2020.

On Wednesday, however, the authority did not carry out the drive. “The authority will conduct random drives so that the use of the plastic bags can be discouraged,” said Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet in December 2015 had approved a complete ban on distribution, manufacture and sale of polythene carry bags of a thickness of 40 microns and below in the state, following an Allahabad High Court order in November 2015, directing it to ensure that the order is complied with by December 31.

Noida Non-degradable Garbage/Polythene (control) Bylaws, 2015, were drafted in line with the UP Plastic and Non-Biodegradable (Regulation of use and disposal) Act, 2000. As per the law, the authority staff can levy a penalty of R5,000 on those found using a plastic bag thinner than 40 microns. If a person is found violating the ban a second time, the authority can charge a penalty of R500 per day. A third-time violation would lead to imprisonment of three months.