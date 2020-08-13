Noida authority ropes in technical consultant for developing heliport

noida

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:58 IST

Expediting the process to start work on the heliport proposed in Sector 151A, the Noida authority on Thursday appointed state-run RITES as the technical consultant for the upcoming project.

The authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government-owned RITES, which will now undertake an economic feasibility survey, prepare a detailed project report (DPR), and prepare the design for the ambitious project as part of providing technical consultancy.

With the project, the authority aims to provide air connectivity to corporate houses, developers, and residents in the region.

The authority will pay ₹1.69 crore to RITES for its technical consultancy, according to the MoU. “We have fixed a period of eight months for RITES to carry out the assigned task. Once the DPR is submitted, and all necessary technical procedures are finished, the authority will start work at the site,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.

The heliport would be spread over 10 acres of land and its terminal building is to be built on 500 square metres. As per initial planning, the facility will provide space for 172 helicopters to land and will allow movement of 20 passengers at a time,

The Noida authority had approved the heliport project on September 27, 2019.“The facility will boost commercial activity in the area along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.,” said Maheshwari.

“The heliport project will immensely benefit those who are investing in housing, commercial and industrial projects in newly developed sectors such as sectors 150, 151, 151A, and 152 among others along the expressway. This facility will fuel growth in Noida as it will provide fast connectivity to business owners and residents in need,” said Abhay Kumar chairman and managing director, Griha Pravesh Buildteck Pvt Ltd—a realty firm.

The authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, chief engineer Rajeev Tyagi and executive director of airport division of RITES, Rakesh Kapoor, were present during the signing of the MoU at Noida’s authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6.

The authority has divided the development of the project into four phases. The first phase would include the study of the site, the second phase would entail technical feasibility with DPR, assessment of the impact on ecology, and transaction advisory would form the third and fourth phase respectively, said officials.