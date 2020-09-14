e-paper
Noida authority to resume public meetings in its offices from September 16

Noida authority to resume public meetings in its offices from September 16

noida Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After a hiatus of more than five months, the Noida authority will soon open its doors to the public with visitors to be allowed to enter the authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 from Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Noida authority said they will now hold meeting with members of the public every Wednesday and Friday (from 10am to 2 pm), however, all visitors need to strictly adhere to physical distancing norms.

“Officials on the OSD(officer on special duty)-level officials who are senior to them will resume meetings with general public on Wednesday and Friday every week,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On March 20, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed the Noida authority to restrict entry of visitors to contain the spread of Covid-19. After the nationwide lockdown had been was imposed, the restrictions were further extended. The Noida authority had stopped entry of visitors to the main administrative building without appointment. The UP government had asked the authority to execute work online.

The authority said it will only allow entry of visitors only after they are screened by thermal scanners.

The authority has also launched a new portal— pis.mynoida.in— wherein property allottees can fill up the know your customer (KYC) details and generate a registration number and password. With the help of the registration number and a password, the allottee can get executed most of their property-related works such as map approval, mortgage permission, time extension and transfer of property online. The move is aimed at ensuring that most allottees do not visited the authority office.

“We request all the allottees to follow all precautions for their own safety and their safety of others,” said Maheshwari.

From June 1, the authority had started meeting its officers on special duty (OSD)-level officials only after appointments, provided the work was important and not addressed without a meeting. Before June 1, meeting with all junior or senior officials, including their entry, was banned inside the authority office.

