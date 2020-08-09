Noida: Contractor falls to death from 3rd floor in Sector 68A

noida

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:34 IST

A 24-year-old material contractor fell to his death from the third floor of an under-construction portion of a building in Sector 68A on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Chetan Sharma, who was from Bulandshahr and worked as a construction material contractor. According to police officers, he was working on the scaffolding on the third floor of a private company’s manufacturing unit, a portion of which was being rebuilt, when he slipped and fell on the ground sustaining several injuries.

“We were informed about the incident around 10pm on Saturday, but by then the construction workers at the site had already taken him to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was handed over his family following an autopsy,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

“He was just removing a part of the scaffolding when he fell. Most of us had wrapped our work by then, but when he fell we rushed him to the hospital. His injuries were, however, severe and he didn’t make it,” said Raj Kumar, a construction worker.

The SHO said the victim did not have any protective harness on him at the time of the incident.

On Sunday evening, Sharma’s family members had gathered outside the site of the incident demanding compensation for the contractor’s death from the private company.

“The victim’s family had gathered there for a while with the dead body demanding monetary compensation. The company owners agreed to pay the family Rs 5.8 lakh after which they left the site and took his body back to Bulandshahr. It was all worked out peacefully,” said the SHO.

The police said that so far, no complaint has been filed in the matter, but a case will be registered if the family approached them with a complaint.