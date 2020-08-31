e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: Five arrested in connection with burglary in Sector 80 warehouse  

Noida: Five arrested in connection with burglary in Sector 80 warehouse  

noida Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five men were arrested by Noida police on Saturday night in connection with a burglary at a warehouse in Sector 80 on August 28. The police said that stolen goods were also recovered from the suspects.

The police said that two of the suspects, Shiva (identified by a single name in police records), Satendra Kumar worked at the warehouse as labourers in the warehouse and one Ashok Kumar was deployed as a security guard. The other suspects include Monu Kumar, the getaway driver, and Asif Ali, a scrap dealer, the police said.

According to police officers, the suspects had broken in the warehouse, which is used for storing utensils and other metal objects, on the night of August 28. “Since some of the suspects knew their way around the warehouse the suspects were able to carry out the burglary successfully and then stored the stolen goods nearby a tubewell close by. We got a tip that the suspects were going to shift all of the stolen goods to some other area. They were nabbed while they were moving all the goods into a car which was also subsequently seized,” said Raj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

After the burglary, the suspects employed with the company did not turn up for work which suggested their involvement after which the police started narrowing on them. said the police officers.

“All the stolen goods including various utensils, bundles of clothes were recovered from the suspects,” said the SHO.

The suspects were booked under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

