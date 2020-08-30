e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: GIMS starts to take HIV positive patients; Child hospital likely to be a non-Covid hospital

Noida: GIMS starts to take HIV positive patients; Child hospital likely to be a non-Covid hospital

noida Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:21 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustantimes
         

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is ready to admit HIV positive patients, officials at the hospital said Saturday. Earlier such patients were referred to bigger medical centres in Delhi.

According to Dr Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, the institute has been functioning as a Covid hospital since the outbreak of the disease. “The Uttar Pradesh government has now sanctioned us to develop an Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) centre for HIV patients at the institute. This is the only government hospital in the district to treat HIV positive patients. We will have a dedicated facility for testing, counselling and medication free of cost,” he said.

He added that medicines and tests of HIV patients are costly and earlier, this facility was not available at GIMS. He said HIV patients found Covid positive will also be treated at the hospital.

There are 120 coronavirus (Covid-19) positive patients undergoing treatment at GIMS while 1,270 Covid patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital.

On Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 121 new Covid cases while 87 persons were discharged after treatment. The district has so far successfully treated 6,682 Covid-19 patients while 1,002 patients are undergoing treatment. The pandemic has so far claimed 45 lives in the district. There was no covid-related death on Saturday in the Noida district.

Maj (retd) B P Singh, spokesperson of Noida’s Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), said there are only four Covid patients – three children and one adult - undergoing treatment at the hospital. “In May-June, there were around 50 Covid patients admitted to the hospital. That seemed to be a peak. So far, we have successfully treated 445 Covid patients, including 105 children. A three-day-old infant also tested Covid-19 positive and was discharged after treatment. There has been no covid-related death at the hospital,” he said.

A source in the hospital said that if the number of patients continues to remain low at the SSPHPGTI, this hospital could be declared a non-covid hospital. The SSPHPGTI had also written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government last month over the issue so that it may resume catering to child-related problems. The issue will be discussed in the hospital’s governing body meeting on September 4.

Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the pandemic seems to be under control in the district. On SSPHPGTI’s concerns, Ohri said that the hospital comes under the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP government. “This is in our discussion but only the directorate will decide on this,” Ohri said.

