Noida-Greater Noida Metro link set to boost population in twin cities

With the 29.7km long Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link expected to be thrown open to the public soon, the real estate sector as well as the population of the twin cities is expected to get a boost, officials at regional authorities said.

As public transport facilities are absent in many areas of Noida and Greater Noida, homebuyers have not shifted into their ready flats or houses. However, once the Metro starts operations connecting newly developed areas, house owners are likely to shift into their units or begin renting out their houses, officials said.

“The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link will certainly impact population of the area as many people were waiting for Metro connectivity before shifted into their dwelling units. Most of the property buyers, who need to travel to Delhi-NCR areas on a daily basis, will be able to do so comfortably from Greater Noida via Metro. Therefore, the ambitious Metro corridor will not only boost population density in the area but also help the real estate sector immensely,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Authority, said.

As of now, Greater Noida’s urban population is only around 3 lakh, according to official estimates. However, as per the Master Plan 2021, the government has approved urbanisation on 22,255 hectare spread across 124 villages in Greater Noida. The population of Greater Noida is projected to be 1.2 million by 2021, but without a safe public transport facility such as Metro, the authority may not be able to achieve the population estimate as fixed in the Master Plan 2021, authority officials who did not wish to be identified, said.

According to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials, the Metro link is expected to become operational later in January. However, the date is yet to be finalised as it is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the date for which has not come yet.

The link has 21 stations, including sectors 52, 51, 50, 78, 81, Dadri Road, sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 147, 153, 149, Knowledge Park 2, Knowledge Park 1, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Delta 1 and Depot. Around 20km of the line is located in Noida and the rest in Greater Noida.

Developers hope the Noida-Greater Noida link will also benefit the real estate sector, which has been witnessing a dip in sales in the two cities.

Greater Noida is spread over 38,000 hectares of land. Many areas lack adequate public transport facility.

“The link, entering from Noida’s Sector 149 into the city, will connect one end of Greater Noida. We have planned another 7km Link to connect the other side of the city with an aim to take Metro connectivity deeper into this industrial town,” Bhooshan said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:44 IST