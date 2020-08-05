e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: House burgled while family was away due to lockdown; valuables worth ₹2 lakh stolen

Noida: House burgled while family was away due to lockdown; valuables worth ₹2 lakh stolen

noida Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:51 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

A house in Noida’s Sector 30 was broken into and cash and valuables worth nearly ₹2 lakh were stolen while the occupants were away, owing to the lockdown. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The occupant of the house, Urmil Hooda (67), is the wife of a retired brigadier, who lives in C block of Sector 30. According to her, she had left the house just before the lockdown to stay with her daughter in Gurugram.

“I visited the house only once in between to get some clothes but it was locked the rest of the time. Today morning, the domestic helper who cleans outside the house called me and informed me that the door of the house had been broken into,” said Hooda.

Following the information, the family came back to see the damage and it was discovered that the entire house had been ransacked and things were strewn around. The complainant said that the cupboards had been broken into and valuables like gold jewellery, silver coins, cash, etc. were missing.

The family later informed the police and a case of burglary and trespassing was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Police officers said that the house had been empty for a very long time and there is a chance that someone may have been monitoring the situation for a while.

“The family had been away during the lockdown. There aren’t any CCTV cameras in the area which we can use to find information about the burglars. However, a probe in the matter is underway and we are questioning all neighbours and staff in the area for more clues. No one claims to know anything about the break-in at the moment,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

