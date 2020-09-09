Noida: Man found hanging in Sector 7 park, probe launched

noida

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:37 IST

The body of a man, estimated to be in his late thirties, was found hanging from a tree in a park in Noida’s sector 7 on Wednesday morning. The man was later identified as a Delhi resident.

According to police officials, they had received a call from a passerby around 5am about the body.

“There was no identity card on the victim’s body. When we first got the information, a police team rushed to the spot. The body was later brought down and sent for an autopsy,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

He said that locals were questioned. However, no one had any idea about the man. It was later in the day as word spread that the family of the victim came to know about it and stepped forward.

“The man lived with his family in Delhi. The family has claimed that the man had left home on Tuesday evening and had been missing since then. They had no information about his whereabouts until his body was found in the morning,” said the SHO.

Police officials said that the family said that he had been upset over his loss of employment and lack of finances, which might have prompted him to kill himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot or on the body.

Singh said that the man’s family hailed from Bihar and worked as daily wage earners. “The autopsy report is awaited which will confirm whether this was a suicide or not after that. No complaint has been filed by the family yet,” a police officer said..

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).