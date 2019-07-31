Noida man, stopped for driving on wrong side, slaps and bites traffic cop’s finger

noida

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:40 IST

A man was arrested for allegedly slapping a traffic head constable and biting his finger, when he was stopped for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, on Monday.

The suspect, Shailesh Kumar Sharma, is from Bulandshahr. He lives in a rented accommodation in Bhangel, Noida.

According to head constable Kunwarpal Singh, he was on duty at the Surajpur Ghanta Ghar around 9am when he spotted Sharma riding a motorcycle, allegedly on the wrong side of the road.

“There was a moveable barrier to block traffic at Ghanta Ghar and traffic was diverted from Dadri to Noida near Crowne Plaza hotel. Sharma was flouting traffic restrictions by trying to negotiate through the barrier and this led to a traffic jam at the spot,” Singh alleged.

The traffic constable alleged he stopped the motorcycle and asked the rider to follow traffic rules. “But Sharma got angry and he caught me by the collar and slapped me,” he claimed.

The head constable alleged that when he defended himself, the suspect grabbed his left hand and bit two of his fingers.

“He bit my left middle and index fingers. I cried out in pain and called my colleagues to the spot for help,” head constable Singh added.

Singh said the other traffic police personnel nearby rushed to his rescue and nabbed the suspect.

The traffic police said they found that Sharma did not have the motorcycle’s registration papers. They said that he attacked the police constable to try and flee.

The traffic personnel then dialled the police helpline number (100), after which a team from the Surajpur police station reached the spot and arrested Sharma.

Munish Pratap Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect was arrested and his motorcycle seized. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Chauhan said.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 09:40 IST