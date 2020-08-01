Noida: Only 217 patients qualify for home isolation in past 12 days

noida

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:46 IST

A total of 217 Covid-19 patients in Gautam Budh Nagar have been allowed to go under home isolation since July 20 when the state government gave its nod for asymptomatic patients to be isolated at home.

According to the official records, 1,108 people had tested positive from July 20 to August 1. However, following the clinical assessments and counselling at the two observation centres in the district, only about 20% of them qualified for home isolation.

“Total 217 patients have gone under home isolation. There is a dedicated team and a separate helpline number through which these patients are keeping in touch with the team and consulting doctors. The patients are called at least two times a day,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

A separate toll-free helpline -- 1800-4192211 -- has been set up specially for the home quarantine patients, officials said.

Suhas said that while the option of home isolation was for the convenience of the patients, there are enough beds to cater to all the positive patients. “We have enough beds in the hospitals to admit all the Covid-19 patients,” said the DM.

Currently, there are two L1-category treatment facilities-cum-observation centres in the district -- the National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) in Greater Noida and Tata hospital (developed under corporate social responsibility) at Sector 125. At NIMS, of 240 Covid beds, only 85 were occupied as of Saturday. Similarly, at the Tata hospital, there are 250 beds, of which only 38 are currently occupied.

The officials said that they are allowing only those patients to isolate at home who have infrastructure like separate bathroom and room at their respective homes in a bid to save the rest of the family members from the infection.

“We are allowing the patients for home isolation only after keeping them under observation for 48 hours. We have two observation centres -- one at NIMS and another at Sector 125. The patients are briefed about the standard operating procedure. The home isolation centre has a separate team of nine officials who are assigned 15-20 patients each to keep in touch with them. There are also two doctors available for consultation who could be reached through the helpline,” said Anil Kumar, chief development officer and head of the Covid-19 action team.

On Saturday, GB Nagar had 846 active cases, while 4,439 patients have been discharged and 43 have died. The district has about 3,000 beds across 13 designated Covid hospitals of L1, L2 and L3 categories.