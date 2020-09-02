Noida police start door-to-door interactions with public to understand local issues

noida

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:43 IST

In order to better understand and resolve public concerns, Noida police said they are interacting with residents of the city at a local level.

The initiative involves police personnel not only conducting meetings with residential bodies but also interacting with random groups of people.

“Sometimes the public has misconceptions about the police and sometimes there are issues that are left unresolved because we are not familiar with them. A basic-level interaction would help in both cases. All circles are being encouraged to follow this model,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

According to assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajneesh Verma, they have already covered 10 to 12 sectors under this.

“Our personnel are speaking with people who have just about stepped out of their houses. During patrolling also, officers are interacting with people out on roads. Sometimes people have certain issues for which they cannot come down to the police station. Such an interaction will help us understand and address them,” said Verma.

He said that they have already started making adjustments to patrolling routes and schedules based on feedback from the public so far.

“We met people from Gijhore on Tuesday. There were mentions of empty plots being used for anti-social activities like alcohol consumption. We have instructed the locals to immediately reach out to us in such instances. When it comes to women safety issues as well, feedback are being taken from the public to identify hotspots. A few areas are being covered everyday so that people can report suspicious activities and action can be taken on them,” said the ACP.

Police officials also said that they will continue meetings with residential bodies to address their concerns. However, while the public has welcomed the move, people said they are not hopeful about the implementation.

“It’s not enough if just one officer is doing this. All police personnel need to understand the importance of sensitivity towards the public. The way local police personnel interact with the people is very uncomfortable at times. Also, they say that things like patrolling are happening, but the public hardly ever sees it being executed. No initiative is enough if it is there only in theory,” said KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (RWA).

He said that street crime is rampant in the district. “Every day we have instances of chain snatching, robberies, burglaries, etc. Police data shows that crime has gone down but it’s still happening. In addition, there is often harassment of office bearers of RWAs by local police with issues going unresolved for months. We need better policing in the district,” said Jain.

He said that even though the Noida police department claims to be better involved in public affairs, it is often difficult to reach out to officers.