Noida residents complain of poor quality drinking water, want authority to address their 11 demands

noida

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:59 IST

Residents on Thursday demanded that the Noida authority take immediate measures to improve the quality of drinking water as its supply was of dubious quality, especially in some pockets. This was part of 11 other demands put forward by residents during a webinar with the top officials, including Noida authority additional chief executive officer Shruti (goes by first name) and officer on special duty Avinash Tripathi.

The officials and residents discussed issues related to water supply after a complaint was filed with the Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on the issue on August 8. Maheshwari had directed the water department officials to discuss the issues and take required measures

. Residents sought to authoritys attention on 11 points -- purification of rainy well water; regular cleaning of water tanks; compulsory cleaning of water supply line; augmentation of water supply; end to leakages in pipeline; poor water pressure in sectors; repair of defunct tubewells; irregular water supply; future planning of supply; replace old water pipes; and rectification of total dissolved solids (TDS) quotient.

“We have asked the Noida authority to focus on regular cleaning of supply lines, water tanks, augmenting supply and also improving quality of water as many areas still get muddied water. We hope that the authority will address our 11 demands,” PS Jain, president, Confederation of Delhi-NCR Residents’ Welfare Associations (CONRWA), an umbrella body of RWAs, said.

Residents said that quality of water in sectors 11, 12, 19, 20, 34, 50, 51, 52 and 53, among others, is poor.

“There are times when the water supplied by the Noida authority is smelly and muddy. This happens either because the water pipelines have multiple leakages or the network is not cleaned properly. We have brought the matter to the notice to the authority in the past as well but it is yet to address the issue properly,” Arun Chauhan, a resident of Sector 34, said.

Currently, the total demand for water in Noida is 332 million litres per day (MLD). The authority is supplying 240 MLD of Ganga water to residents and the remaining is procured through groundwater resources. The authority supplies 70% Ganga water and 30% groundwater in most areas of the city.

“The authority should replace the rusty pipelines and faulty tubewells on a regular basis. We kept getting sand in out water and the issue persists despite complaints,” Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Sector 12, said.

OSD Tripathi said the authority will address all the grievances raised by residents.“We have assured the residents that we will take all measures to improve the quality of water and also address their grievances. We will ensure regular cleaning of water storage tanks, pipelines and also work on the constructive suggestions to further improve the supply. However the authority already does the supply network regularly. But the suggestions made by the residents will be looked into,” he said.