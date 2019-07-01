Noida society security staff allegedly thrash residents over parking row, booked

A couple was allegedly thrashed by the security guards of their own society in Noida Sector 78 over a parking row on Saturday afternoon. An FIR has been registered against four persons, including the security in-charge, police said.

Tapas Nigam and his wife Rashmi, residents of Mahagun Moderne, were allegedly beaten up by a group of security guards. According to Tapas, while he received injuries to his right leg, his wife’s left hand got injured in the incident and she was admitted to a private hospital.

Tapas said that a guest had visited the family on Saturday morning. The guest had parked his Honda City car in visitor’s parking, he said.

At around 1pm, Tapas, Rashmi, and their one-year-old daughter, along with the guest, left the flat to visit a clinic for child’s vaccination. Tapas said they reached the parking and found Honda City’s wheel locked. “We enquired with the security persons, who kept us waiting for long. Then we reached the maintenance department where the staff misbehaved with us and demanded Rs 2,000 fine. The maintenance department then called 40-50 security personnel and bouncers who thrashed us,” Tapas said in the FIR.

Tapas said he dialled 100 several times but could not connect. Later, the maintenance department called police and a team reached the spot. A number of residents had also reached the spot and intervened in the matter.

The private company — JLL Security — which is responsible for managing the Mahagun Moderne’s security, has another version of the incident. DS Mehra, general manager (facilities), JLL, said the Nigams’ guest had parked the car at another resident’s parking space.

“To maintain discipline, we have a rule to fine Rs 200 for unauthorised parking. The security guards had asked them to pay the fine, but the residents lost cool and started abusing the staff,” he said.

Mehra alleged that the residents thrashed two staff — Alam Singh Nagi and Khushiram — and they were rushed to a private hospital for medical care. He said other security guards intervened only to resolve the matter. “We also filed a complaint but police have not registered a case against them,” he said. JLL Security has been maintaining security of the high-rise for the past three years.

According to police, Tapas had a bandage on his leg and Rashim a bandage on her hand. Medical reports are awaited and it is not clear if they have suffered a fracture.

Ajay Kumar Agarwal, station house officer, Noida Sector 49 police station, said a case has been registered against the security guards of Mahagun Moderne under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “We have also sought footage of CCTV cameras from the premise to investigate the matter,” he said.

Tapas has blamed the security management for the incident. “The security staff had not advised my guest to park the vehicle at designated area. They started behaving rudely when we went to get the car in the afternoon,” he said.

He also said that the security guards had ‘self-inflicted injuries’ and the residents had no role in it. “They were 40-50 in numbers. It was impossible for us to scuffle with them,” he said.

A media coordinator of Mahagun Moderne said, “The incident has come to our notice and we are looking into the matter.”

Mahagun Moderne has 2,633 flats in its 34 towers. The project has occupancy in 2,250 flats and the maintenance is with the developer.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 13:25 IST