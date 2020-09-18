Noida traffic constable claims he was harassed by senior, probe finds he neglected duty

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:41 IST

Noida traffic police suspended a constable on Thursday for dereliction of duty after he failed to turn up for his shift earlier this month.

On September 5, traffic constable Sanjeev Rana shot a video wherein he accused traffic sub-inspector Ram Ratan Singh of mistreatment and harassment. Singh denied the allegations and said that Rana’s accusations were vindictive after he reported Rana for being absent from duty.

“Rana was assigned the morning shift in Surajpur on September 4 but failed to turn up. I informed my seniors about his absence,” Singh said.

HT could not reach Rana for comment.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police inquiry found Rana guilty. “Rana was suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday,” he said.

In an audio that went viral on Friday, Singh was purportedly heard using abusive language against an autorickshaw driver during a routine check in Noida.

DCP Saha confirmed there were allegations that the voice belonged to traffic sub-inspector Singh, but were yet to confirm this. “A cop is heard using offensive language in the audio clip. We have launched an enquiry into the matter. Action will be taken against the official if found guilty.”

Singh denied the allegation and said that someone was trying to malign his image. “If I had said anything wrong, the complainant should come and report. I feel someone is targeting me,” he said.