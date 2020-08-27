Noida: Two new roads opened to decongest Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road

noida

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:11 IST

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has opened two new stretches – known as Badshahi road and Bhangel-Gejha road – to decongest the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) thoroughfare that witnesses traffic congestion due to construction underway on it.

The authority had been constructing a 5.5 km long elevated corridor above the DSC road, which is one of the city’s key routes, since March. The work of piling to build pillars is in full swing. As a result, the DSC road’s 5.5 km stretch sees heavy traffic daily, particularly during peak hours. To ease the traffic pangs the authority has built and opened two alternate routes.

The two roads were inaugurated by Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar, and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, along with Noida authority general manager Rajiv Tyagi.

“Commuters need not face traffic jams on Dadri road anymore as these stretches will provide relief. We have built these two routes because work on the Bhangel elevated above Dadri road is on in full swing. These two routes were earlier in a bad condition before we constructed them,” said Tyagi.

The Badshahi road is 7.5meters wide and 1.250 km long, beginning from Sector 110 and ending at Sector 107. The authority has spent Rs 1.81 crore on this project. The four-lane 1.25 km long Bhangel to Gejha road connects these two villages. The authority spent Rs 3.4 crore on this project, said officials.

“If you want to travel from and to sectors 107 to 110 or 108, where the police commissioner office is located, then you need not take Dadri road anymore. Now, one can directly take these two roads and travel from sectors 80, 108, 93 to sectors 107, 100 or 47 without facing congestion,” said Tyagi.

Earlier, the Badshahi road was not in use as it was not in working condition due to it being a low lying area filled with water all the time, said authority officials.

“We have also repaired the drains running along these two roads so that they remain clean without water logging issues,” said Tyagi.