Noida: Two phone snatchers held after encounter in Sector 62

noida

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:58 IST

Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested on Saturday morning following an encounter as they were trying to flee on their motorcycle after a failed attempt of snatching in Sector 62, the police said.

The suspects had snatched a mobile phone on Friday evening too and managed to escape, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Ajay Kumar,30, and Vivek, 28, both residents of Kalyanpuri in Delhi. The police have recovered two countrymade guns, two live cartridges, two mobile phones and one stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Kumar Ranvijay, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that a police team was alert as a snatching incident had taken place on Friday evening. “We had alerted four teams of Noida Patrolling Unit to keep a tab on such snatching incidents. A patrolling unit was moving near D-Park in Sector 62, when two suspects on a motorcycle tried to snatch a morning walker’s mobile phone,” he said.

Ranvijay said that the victim raised an alarm and the police team chased down the suspects. “The suspects were asked to stop, but they tried to flee after opening fire at the police team. The police also opened fire in which the suspects received injuries in their legs and fell on the road,” he said.

“Primary investigation revealed that the duo was wanted in four mobile snatching cases in Sector 58 police station area. Ajay was also wanted in a case of murder in Delhi Cantt police station area,” Ranvijay said.

The police said that four cases of snatching were already registered against them in Noida. “A fresh case under Arms Act was registered on Saturday. The suspects were sent to district hospital for medical care. They will be produced in court once they are discharged from the hospital,” Ranvijay said.

The police said that they are also urging people to install CCTV cameras outside their houses and remain alert to avoid such instances of snatching.