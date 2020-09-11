Noida: UP pollution control body sends notices to 13 high-rise societies over untreated sewage

noida

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has sent a show cause notice to a total of 13 high-rise societies of the city on why they are allegedly not treating sewage being generated at their premises, officials said Friday.

Earlier this month, the pollution monitoring agency had inspected and collected samples from 20 high-rise societies in sectors 74, 75, 76, 78 and 137. Out of these, six did not have a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and the STPs of seven others were either not functioning or the plant was found to not have been treating effluents properly. Only seven high rises were following the norms.

“We served notices to 13 high-rise societies earlier this week seeking a reply on why they were not treating the effluents properly or in some cases, why they don’t have an STP at all. They have two weeks’ time to respond. Following this, we will initiate the process of imposing environmental compensation, which applies on both type of violators, though the amount varies in case the STP was not functioning properly or there was no STP at all,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

He said the notices were served a few days back and another high-rise was inspected earlier this week in Sector 74 where the norms were not being followed either.

“We inspected another high-rise this week and collected samples. Though there was an STP in the high-rise, it wasn’t operational. We have sought details of the high-rises from the Noida authority,” said Kumar.

According to rules laid down by the Noida authority, all high-rises in the city must treat sewage generated within their premises through STPs. The treated water should be used for horticulture and washing purposes within the residential societies, and only leftover, treated wastewater should be released into drains.

“For a society which does not have an STP, the fine is minimum ₹5,000 per day from the date of its occupancy. So if the society is operational for a year without an STP, which most of them are, the minimum environmental compensation they could see comes to around ₹18 lakh. For those which have an STP but did not follow norms, the compensation is calculated drawing different constraints like the degree of pollutant, volume of effluents, number of occupants, days of violation etc.,” said Kumar, adding that the high-rise societies often switch off their STPs and swiftly discharge untreated sewage in drains in order to save on the expenses of treatment.

According to Noida authority officials, they had in July inspected a total of 33 high-rise societies, of which a list of 21 was forwarded to UPPCB for inspection and sample collection. The officials said soon they will forward a list of more suspected high-rises to UPPCB.

“We will in a phase-wise manner inspect all high-rises of the city, which have occupancy, to check whether untreated sewage is being diverted in flood drains or treated. The second list of eight more high-rises is being prepared which will be forwarded to UPPCB for inspection as they have the expertise and can impose environment compensation. The UPPCB has sought details of high-rises already inspected, including the date of occupancy, to calculate the penalty. We have prepared the list and shall forward them soon,” said Avinash Tripathi, office on special duty, health, Noida.

The estimated sewage generation in Noida is around 210 million litres a day (MLD). According to officials, the city has the capacity to treat 230 MLD of sewage through its six STPs. However, untreated sewer from high-rises often reaches up to Yamuna and Hindon rivers through flood drains.